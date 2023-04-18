43rd Tennessee Iris Festival to begin next week

DRESDEN, Tenn. — One city’s biggest event is scheduled to kick off next week.

The 43rd annual Tennessee Iris Festival is scheduled for April 29 through May 6 in Dresden. It was first started by the Dresden Business Association in 1980 as an annual community Easter parade.

The festival has since grown into an event with a year-round influence in the heart of Weakley County.

Whether showcasing the brightest talents in local art and music, playing host to well-known public figures, or featuring the best of area businesses, organizers say the Tennessee Iris Festival has built a tradition of excellence that spans four decades, according to their website.

“It’s an opportunity for surrounding communities to get to know Dresden. Last year, after our tornado came through, it really put a spotlight on us. But there’s so much more to us than just having to rebuild,” said Samantha Hutcherson, the event coordinator.

“It’s just a big event of fun, fellowship, and food, and it’s just something the community knows,” said Ashlee Mallon, the 2023 Hostess Princess.

This year’s festival schedule includes a pet show, power wheels in the park, golf, pancakes and barbecue, races, a parade and more.

You can follow their Facebook page for updates to the festival.

The Iris Festival has grown into an event anticipated by people of all ages. Leaders say the Iris Festival Week is perhaps the most special time of the year in Dresden.

You can find the festival’s website here.

