556 fallen law enforcement officers to be honored

JACKSON, Tenn. — The names of 18 fallen Tennessee officers will soon be enshrined in our nation’s capital.

In May, a total of 556 names of U.S. law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty will be added to the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

This will be done during the 35th Annual Candlelight Vigil on the National Mall on May 13.

Those from Tennessee being honored include:

Daniel Todd Wallace, of the Brownsville Police Department

Frank Keith Rezac Jr., of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office

Dale Leroy Wyman, of the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office

Matthew Stephen Locke, of the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office

Terry Wayne Stowe, of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Richard Lee Barnes, of the Newbern Police Department

Gregory Lynn Triplett, of the Waverly Police Department

Jeffrey Herndon Carson, of the Franklin Police Department

Kevin Jay Stolinsky, of the LaVerge Police Department

Christopher Allen Jenkins, of the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office

Bradley Alan Miller, of the Maury County Sheriff’s Office

Corille Cortez Jones, of the Memphis Police Department

Robert Frank Clayton, of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Cecil Earl Nunley, of the Sequatchie County Tennessee CO, District 6

Bridgette Lachelle Hunter, of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

Harold Lee Russell II, with the Tennessee Department of Safety

Vince Arnold Mullins, with the Tennessee Department of Safety

“This year, the names of 556 fallen officers will be added to the Memorial. 556 lives cut short as they risked their lives, working to make things safer for the community and people that they served,” said Marcia Ferranto, CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. “It’s a solemn reminder to the nation that each day is fragile. Not a moment goes by where we forget our brave men and women in blue for the ultimate sacrifice they have given. Their memory lives on.”

The news release from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund says each May 13, during National Police Week, an estimated 30,000 people attend the Candlelight Vigil ceremony in Washington, D.C.

