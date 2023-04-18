Car show to benefit Carl Perkins Center

JACKSON, Tenn. — An event is being held to support the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.

According to a news release, Parkway Christian Auto Club of Jackson will be hosting their sixth annual “Blue Suede Shoes & Red Hot Rides” Carl Perkins Car and Truck Show on Saturday, May 6.

The event, which is free to the public, will offer food, raffles, door prizes, live music, all while getting to see the car show.

There will be awards as well, including best of show, best paint, interior and the best engine.

There are more than 200 parking spots, and registration for the event will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The show itself will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The fee to register one car is $25, and the second is $10.

You can get additional information from Chris Taylor by calling (731) 694-4746 or by emailing at pkwychristianautoclub@gmail.com.

The event will be at AutoZone at 2159 North Highland Avenue in Jackson.

