Elizabeth M. Cowles, lovingly known as “Bebe” to her family, resident of Murfreesboro, Tennessee and wife of the late Jimmy Cowles, departed this life Sunday afternoon, April 16, 2023 at The Waters of Smyrna nursing center.

She was born in Memphis Tennessee to George and Elizabeth McGonagill and was a graduate of Messick High School. She was a homemaker and was married for 40 years to her husband and stood beside him daily in their farming operation. She loved being around her grandsons, driving her tractor mowing her yard, cheering for The University of Memphis sports teams, collecting antiques and being a member of Hickory Withe Baptist Church.

She leaves behind her son, Michael (Carrie Lynne) Cowles of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; her daughter, Emily Holland (the late Ed Holland) of Brandon, Mississippi; and five grandsons, Cameron and Tucker Cowles and Seth, Wyatt and Cade Holland.

Visitation will be on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland from 12 to 2 P.M. with a Celebration of Life service at 2 P.M. The officiating minister will be Bro. Eddie Little, pastor of Hickory Withe Baptist Church. Burial will be at the Chambers Chapel Cemetery near Lakeland.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons and Donnie Chalk. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Mitchell, Michael Shockley and Chris Coleman.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.