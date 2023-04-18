Horse riding therapy program to hold grand opening in Huntingdon

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — A new program will offer unique opportunities to the Carroll County community.

Equestrian by Cachengo will hold its grand opening from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.

Described as a horse riding and therapy program for participants of all ages, the entire community is invited to stop by and celebrate.

The grand opening will be held at 1255 Industrial Drive in Huntingdon.

For more information, click here to view Equestrian by Cachengo's Facebook page.

