Man faces charges for shooting at Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man if facing multiple charges after a shooting last week.

According to a court document, Maurice Savalas Porter allegedly blocked in another person who was at the gas pumps at the Exxon on North Highland Avenue on April 13 around 4 p.m.

Court documents state that video surveillance showed Porter block the victim in, exit the car, and point a handgun at the victim.

The document states that the victim reversed their car, attempting to get around Porter’s Ford F-150.

The document says that Porter allegedly shot at the victim twice while they attempted to merge onto North Highland.

Investigators were able to locate Porter at Old Hickory, taking him into custody, according to the document.

The document states that Porter admitted to buying the firearm around a month ago from a private seller, that he fired the shots at the victim, and that he had a felony conviction for robbery.

Porter faces charges of reckless endangerment, attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony, and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.

