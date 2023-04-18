Run/walk to honor Lexington’s Tyler Spann at Beech Lake

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — The Lexington community will honor one of their own at an upcoming event.

The Tyler Spann 5K Color Run & 1-mile Fun Walk will be held at Beech Lake on Saturday, May 13.

The run/walk honors the late Tyler Spann, a Lexington High School student who lost his life in a drowning while on a family trip to Florida in 2018.

The event will begin and end at the Beech Lake Recreational Area, kicking off at 1 p.m.

Those interested in racing must register ahead of time, with an early registration discount offered through April 28.

Click here for more information.

