Teresa Irene Chenoweth Ratkowski, age 67, left this earth to be with the Lord on April 12th, 2023 in Nashville, TN.

Teresa was born October 18, 1955, in Paris, TN to the late William Dale “Bill” Chenoweth, Sr., and the late Maunone Mitchell Chenoweth.

Teresa dedicated 30 years of her life to serving as both a teacher and administrator in the New York City public school system, where she worked tirelessly to make a difference in the lives of thousands of children. She later became the principal of Good Shepherd Lutheran School in Plainview, having been a member of the church congregation for many years prior. Alongside her educational career, Teresa was blessed with a love in addition to a talent for music. She shared her gift by playing the piano and organ, as well as directing the choir for over a decade at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. After fully retiring in 2019, Teresa moved back to Paris to be close to her family.

She leaves behind her beloved son Ryan Ratkowski and his partner Paige Cobble; her brother David Chenoweth and his wife Teresa; stepmother Glendora Chenoweth and her partner Larry Weibel, sister-in-law Teressa Carol Chenoweth, stepbrother Ricky Crowder and his wife Donna; nephews, Derek Chenoweth and his partner Dana Burke, Chad Chenoweth, Clint Chenoweth and his wife Jana; nieces, Jessica Overcast and her partner Brian Glisson, Heather Alexander, and Cassie Wolski and her husband Bryan; great-nephews, Capton Chenoweth, Jackson Wolski, Dylan Overcast, and Josiah Alexander; great-nieces, Kaylyn Overcast and her partner Rtario Perkins, Lisa “Dezy” and Abygail Fuller, Kenzilee Alexander, and Brianna Wolski; great-great nephew Kyzer Perkins; several cousins, including Jeff Mitchell and his wife Anita, Joe Mitchell and his wife Jan, William Mitchell and his wife Rita, Sonna Robinson and her husband Keith as well as their son Joe, Mary Prehm and her husband Eddie, Cindy Rodenberger and her husband Kurt, John Mitchell and his wife Kathy, and Becky Allen; her cat Mitchell; and many dear friends.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, William Dale “Chenny” Chenoweth.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to the scholarship fund at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church & School at 99 Central Park Road in Plainview, NY 11803.