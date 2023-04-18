Upcoming golf tournament to support Wreaths Across America

SHARON, Tenn. — A first-time event is taking place in Weakley County for a good cause.

The first Wreaths Across America Charity Golf Tournament will take place at the Persimmon Hills Golf Course in Sharon on Saturday, April 22.

Wreaths Across America’s Dresden, TN coordinator, Sue Priest, says each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, the group’s mission to Remember, Honor and Teach is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at various locations across the nation, including Arlington National Cemetery.

Priest says her goal is that no veteran will ever be forgotten, and the golf tournament is a stepping stone to reach that goal.

Proceeds from the golf tournament will go to benefit veterans in all Weakley County Wreaths Across America connected cemeteries.

