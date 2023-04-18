Woman arrested after allegedly shooting person in head

JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman from Henderson County has been arrested for allegedly shooting a person in the head.

According to the US Marshal Service, 60-year-old Bobbie Delk, of Henderson County, was arrested Tuesday in Jackson.

They say that on Monday, Delk allegedly shot a person in the head twice, and then held them at gunpoint for several hours, depriving them of medical attention.

The US Marshals report that Delk then left the scene in the victim’s vehicle. However, this allowed the victim to then seek medical attention at a local hospital.

Tuesday, in the 200 block of Pleasant Plains Road in Jackson, Delk was captured without incident by the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force.

She is being held in the Madison County Jail for the Henderson County Sherriff’s Office, Marshals say.

They say she is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

