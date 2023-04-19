2 airlifted after wreck involving motorcycle in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Multiple injuries are reported following a wreck Wednesday afternoon in Jackson.

Around 3:30 p.m., tipsters alerted us to a crash involving a motorcycle near the 2100 block of North Highland.

Several first responders could be seen in the area, including Jackson Police and Fire vehicles, along with multiple ambulances.

Officials with the Jackson Fire Department confirm two individuals were transported via medical helicopter to be treated for injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Stay with us on-air and online as we'll provide an update if more information becomes available.

