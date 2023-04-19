6th annual Crawfest to benefit local nonprofit

JACKSON, Tenn. — Shrimp, burgers, and crawfish all for a good cause? A weekend event has you covered.

The sixth annual Crawfest event is being held to support the Scarlet Rope Project this weekend at Hub City Brewing.

This event will bring live music, a photo booth, a crawfish cooking competition, and friends and family all under one roof in downtown Jackson. It will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You can grab your ticket to this event online, and good news, kids under 12 can get in for free!

The sixth annual Crawfest is presented by Town & Country Realtors.

