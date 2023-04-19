ADORABLE NEWS: Kids receive visit from lineworkers

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — In some adorable news, kids at the Gibson County Library received a visit for Lineworker Appreciation Day.

Employees from Gibson EMC stopped by to see the “Book Worms” children’s class, giving the little book worms a chance to learn more about a lineman’s work, about safety, get in a bucket truck, and watch First-Class Lineman, Josh Ferrell, put on his hooks and climb.

And it wouldn’t have been a true day at the library without Community and Member Engagement Specialist, Jessica Toliver, reading “Linemen: The Unsung Heroes” to the kids.

