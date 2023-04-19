Agencies discuss arrest of woman accused of shooting person in head

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting someone in the head.

Bobbie Delk, 60, was arrested on Tuesday, according to a news release.

She was wanted by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly shooting a person twice in the head on Monday and then holding the person captive at gunpoint, depriving them of medical attention.

The victim was able to receive medical attention after Delk left the scene in the victim’s own car.

With Delk in Jackson, the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force got involved in order to arrest her.

She was arrested without any incident on Pleasant Plains Road on Tuesday. She was later transported to the Henderson County Jail.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office spoke with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and said this incident occurred on Rock Hill Road in Lexington.

“We have her here in Henderson County. It looks like she was, her booking date and time was yesterday at 2:30,” said Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke.

Duke shared how important it is for the local law enforcement agencies to be able to work together in these situations.

“Our partnerships with other agencies, there’s no way this system would work without great partnerships. You know, she was obviously out of our grasp. One phone call got the ball rolling with Jackson-Madison County and US Marshals. The end result was that she was taken into custody safely,” Duke said.

US Marshal Tyreece Miller also shared the importance of them being able to work with local law enforcement.

He says that they are always willing to provide their services to any of the counties in West Tennessee when help is needed.

