HOTWORX to host Stress Awareness Month Event

JACKSON, Tenn. — One business says they are joining in on Stress Awareness Month.

According to a news release from HOTWORX, their Jackson location will be holding a Stress Awareness Month Event on April 27.

HOTWORX says the event will offer guests exclusive offers, giveaways, the chance to win a free month, and more.

“We understand the toll that stress can take on our physical and mental health, and HOTWORX offers the most effective fitness program to combat stress while helping you reach your fitness goals. Our Stress Awareness Month Event is a way for us to give back to our communities and provide individuals with the tools they need to lead a healthier, happier life,” said Stephen Smith, the CEO and Creator of HOTWORX.

HOTWORX says their fitness program combines heat, infrared energy and exercise in their saunas, leading to less stress and mental clarity.

The Stress Awareness Month Event will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1296 Union University Avenue Suite A.

For more information about the event, you can contact HOTWORX Jackson at (731) 803-3317.

You can also follow them on Instagram.

The Jackson location opened in February of 2022.

