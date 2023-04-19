Jackson sees several shootings over one month period

JACKSON, Tenn. — In the past month, there have been several shootings in Jackson, many of which are still under investigation.

According to the Jackson Police Department, around 8:55 p.m. on March 22, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Deaderick Street.

According to a news release, officers discovered a man apparently dead from a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as 33-year-old Nicholas Perry.

The release states officers also located a second victim, whose injury appeared to be non-life-threatening.

One suspect was taken into custody, but their identity has not been confirmed.

On March 26, Jackson police officers responded to a shooting at Clarion Inn. Upon arrival, officers found one person with a non-life-threatening injury. However, since the shooting, no suspects have been identified.

On April 1, officers were dispatched to 15 Gillman Lane. According to a news release, they found 24-year-old Dra’shaun Bowers suffering from a gunshot wound.

Bowers was then transported to a local hospital, where he died as a result from his injuries. No suspect has been identified regarding this shooting.

Two days later, only three miles away from Gillman Lane, officers responded to the 1600 block of Hollywood Drive after a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, JPD says officers encountered a vehicle with five individuals inside.

Of the occupants, the department says one was found with a life-threatening injury, three had injuries that were non-life-threatening, and one occupant was unharmed.

Police say the victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. However, their conditions are unconfirmed by authorities and no suspects, to our knowledge, have been identified.

On April 9, officers were dispatched to the area around the Dodge Store on North Highland Avenue after hearing shots fired.

Officers found a hole in the window of one business and damage to a gas pump at another, both of which appeared to be caused by bullets.

The department says that investigators are searching for a white Dodge Charger and a black sedan that were seen leaving the area. Since then, no suspects have been identified.

On April 10, according to a news release from Jackson police, their officers responded to a call of shots fired.

Upon arrival, the officers made contact with one victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

That victim was then identified by his girlfriend as Matthew Lopez Ray.

Ray was transported to a local hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Officers later identified a suspect that was taken into custody. However, at this time, no charges have been filed.

Four days later, officers responded to shots fired on Trace Drive at Camellia Trace Apartments.

The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. on April 14, with the Jackson Police Department only confirming that an investigation is underway.

There is no word on injuries, property damage or that exact time the call came into the department. But from a tipster video, two victims can be seen suffering gunshot wounds.

According to police, no suspect has been identified.

Two days later, according to the department, officers responded to a shots fired call at the 100 block of James Street around 8:31 p.m. on April 15.

Jackson police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Less than four hours later, police responded to shots fired in the 2600 block on North Highland.

Upon arrival, officers located two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators with the department aren’t looking for any suspects at this time. According to the news release, this appears to be an isolated incident.

Seven miles away, on April 17, officers responded to a shooting at East Chester and Hillcrest Circle. No injuries were reported, but according to police, two suspects are in custody.

One of those is 30-year-old Dewayne Robinson, who was charged with aggravated assault.

Officers are not looking for any additional suspects.

We reached out to JPD who says most of these cases are active. Officials say they don’t have anyone charged, but they do have leads.

They add that over the next few days, they’ll possibly have more charges.

