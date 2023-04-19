Jerry Neal “Butch” Cheshier, age 76, returned to his heavenly home on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Funeral Services with full Military Honors will be conducted on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 3:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Parrens Chapel Baptist Church, with Bro. Josh Clarke and Pastor Matt Boatwright officiating. Burial to follow in the Parrens Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Parrens Chapel Baptist Church from 1:00 P.M. until the service hour at 3:00 P.M.

Butch was born in Bethel Springs, TN on June 27, 1946, to the late Lonnie Cheshier and Ruth Mitchell Cheshier. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force as an Aircraft Mechanic and was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked with his brother Danny, at Danny’s Barber Shop in Bolivar for over 60 years. He was a faithful member of the Parrens Chapel Baptist Church, serving with the Men’s Ministry and assisting in any way he could. Pap will be greatly missed by all. He was also preceded in death by his first wife: Peggy Ruth Hopper Cheshier; one sister: Bettie J. Cheshier Williams; one brother: Billy Thomas Cheshier; sister-in-law: Ann Cheshier; and brother-in-law: Roy Williams.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife: Wanda Gail Sawyer Cheshier; one son: Brad Wilbanks (Shanna); one daughter: Jackie Helton (Tony); two stepdaughters: Cindy Blalock (Darron), Crystal Ellington (Shane); two brothers: Danny Cheshier, Jack Cheshier (Molly); He leaves a legacy of eight grandchildren: Lindsey Maurer, Joshua Vincent (Autumn), Loren Wilbanks McKinney (Cris), Jerri Ann Goodman (Connor), Robert Pace (Stephanie), James Conner Pace, Brilee Jane Blalock, Dacey Ellington; and twelve great-grandchildren: Mason, Colby, Danica, Blakely, Raelynn, Keaghan, Lauren, Reese, Channing, Lexi, Talen, Wyatt and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, Butch requests that “You do something nice for someone.”