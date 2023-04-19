Judith Ann Grimes Mathis, age 61, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mrs. Judy was born in Jackson, TN on August 16, 1961, to the late David Grimes and Mrs. Judith Annette Fisher Grimes of Milan, TN. She worked in management for KFC and Taco Bells. Mrs. Judy enjoyed her special TV shows and listening to music.

She is also survived by two sons: Charlie Earls (Samantha) of Bells, TN, Jonathan Matlock (Lauren Kelly) of AL; She leaves a legacy of six grandchildren: Addison Mitchell, Jaxson Earls, Grayson Earls, Easton Earls, Kinsley Anne Matlock and Adalyne Paige Matlock. .

The Family are honoring her wishes for cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.