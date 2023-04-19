Local business mourns loss of general manager

PARIS, Tenn. — A local business is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Peppers Automotive Group announced on Facebook the passing of their General Manager, Daron Harrison.

The automotive groups says all of their dealerships will be closed on April 22 in honor of Harrison’s funeral services.

The post on Facebook says in part:

“This loss is completely devastating to all of us. For those of you who knew Daron, you know how loved he was by everyone.”

