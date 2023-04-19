Mugshots : Madison County : 4/17/23 – 4/18/23

Kerry Horner Kerry Horner: Violation of community corrections

Aaliyah Bond Aaliyah Bond: Violation of probation

Alfred Johnson Alfred Johnson: Violation of probation

Douglas McGill Douglas McGill: Simple domestic assault

Eduardo Castillo Eduardo Castillo: Schedule II drug violations, evading arrest



Elber Perez Elber Perez: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest

Paul Sanders Paul Sanders: Theft of property under $1,000/embezzlement

Rachel Howell Jiminez Rachel Howell Jiminez: Failure to appear

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/17/23 and 7 a.m. on 4/18/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.