Storms Back Thursday Night, Frost Possible This Weekend!

Wednesday Night Forecast Update for April 19th:

The beautiful Weather continues until Thursday night across West Tennessee. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s is on the way for Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday night after 10pm a line of storms will push into West Tennessee and weaken as it move east overnight. Another round of showers and storms will return Friday Afternoon and evening. Behind the front, frost will be possible this weekend. Find out just how cold thing are going to get this weekend and catch the latest thoughts on the timing of the late week storms coming up right here.

EARLY EVENING WEDNESDAY:

Highs will climb up to the low 80s on Wednesday for the Mid South. We should see a few more clouds into the afternoon and evening but we should still see mostly sunny skies. The increase in humidity will lead to the increase in clouds. The increase in dew point will only allow overnight temperatures to drop down to around 60° by Thursday morning. The winds will be a bit breezy between 10-15 MPH and come out of the south.

TONIGHT:

Skies will remain mostly clear and it will be milder than last night as overnight lows drop to around 59. Winds will remain out of the south around 10 mph.

We’ll have several storms developing and moving off to the northeast just west of the Mississippi by Thursday evening and a few storms will start to move into the western counties late Thursday night. Although some storms will be severe to the west. Storms will be weakening as they cross the Mississippi later in the evening.

THURSDAY:

Thursday will be a warm and humid day with highs reaching the low 80s. We are expecting clouds to increase during the day but the rain and storm chances will hold off until Thursday night. Most of the bigger storms on Thursday are expected to stay west of the Mississippi River but a few could remain gusty as they move through overnight. Thursday night lows will fall down to the low to mid 60s. It will be quite windy in the afternoon and evening as the storm system gets a little closer to West Tennessee.

FRIDAY:

The greatest chance for rain and storms in the forecast is going to be on Friday. The storm system should slide south some of Friday and most of the bigger and dangerous storms should stay south of West Tennessee. But we will likely have a round of gusty storms roll through in the afternoon and evening.

The rain should move out by sunrise on Saturday for most of us. Highs on Friday will reach the low to upper 60s or low 70s under the mostly cloudy skies. It will again be quite sticky and humid. The winds will remain out of the south of Friday and turn to the northwest Friday night as the cold front passes by. Friday night lows will fall down to the mid to upper 40s.

THE WEEKEND:

We are expecting a pretty chilly weekend across West Tennessee behind Friday’s cold front. We are also likely to have a dry weekend once the sun rises on Saturday. Some clouds will stick around for the first half of the day on Saturday, but we should see plenty of sunshine Saturday evening and during the day on Sunday. The winds will come out of the northwest all weekend long keeping temperatures down. Saturday highs will reach the upper 50s but we are expecting lows to reach the mid 30s for both Saturday and Sunday nights.

We are not expecting a freeze but a frost seems possible for most of us; but will need to keep a close eye on the forecast into the weekend. Highs on Sunday will reach the mid to upper 50s, so we are expecting temperatures to be about 15° below normal this weekend. We should start to warm back up again next Monday with the winds shifting back to the southwest.

FINAL THOUGHT:

March started out chilly but the humidity and warmer weather returned by the end of month leading to a regional tornado outbreak March 31st. The next chance for rain and storms will return this Thursday and Friday, we have likely seen our last freeze of the Spring too although some 30s look possible Saturday and Sunday nights. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

