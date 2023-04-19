Tea party event to bring mothers, daughters together

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local school is hosting an event to bring mothers and daughters together.

Jackson Christian School’s Alpha Omega will present their “Mommy, Me and Tea” event on Saturday, April 22.

Guests are invited to dress in their best tea party attire to enjoy snacks, activities, a photo booth and door prizes.

Tickets are $15 per mother/daughter, and $5 per each additional child.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the cafeteria of Jackson Christian Elementary, located at 649 Rushmeade Road in Jackson.

Proceeds from “Mommy, Me and Tea” will benefit the Scarlet Rope Project and WRAP.

