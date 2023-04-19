West Tennessee Strawberry Festival returns in May

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The Humboldt community is preparing for the return of a decades-old tradition.

The 85th Annual West Tennessee Strawberry Festival will be held from Sunday, May 7 through Saturday, May 13.

According to the festival’s website, it is the largest and longest-running festival in the state of Tennessee, beginning in 1934.

Guests can expect all of the favorite events, including the fireworks show on May 8, the Junior Floats Parade on May 11, and the Grand Floats Parade on May 12.

This year will also bring the return of the “Berry Idol” singing competition, as well as various pageants to be held throughout the week.

Other events include the Governor’s Luncheon, a tea party, cornhole and golf tournaments, and many more.

The opening celebration will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 8, at Barker Memorial Stadium, located at 2600 Viking Drive in Humboldt.

