2 million sledgehammers recalled

Stanley Black & Decker is recalling more than two million DeWalt, Stanley, and Craftsman fiberglass sledgehammers due to an impact injury hazard.

The head of the sledgehammers can reportedly loosen prematurely and detach unexpectedly during use.

The firm has received 192 reports of the sledgehammer’s head detaching, including two reported injuries.

The tools were sold at hardware stores nationwide, including Home Depot and Ace Hardware stores, as well as online through Amazon.

If you have one of these tools, stop using it and contact Stanley Black & Decker for a full refund.

Stanley Black & Decker toll-free at 855-418-3032 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://stanleyblackanddecker. com/sledgehammerrecall or at www.dewalt.com, www.craftsman.com or www.stanleytools.com and click on “Safety Notices and Recalls” for more information.