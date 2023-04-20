2023 Debutante Cotillion to be held Friday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Nu Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho is hosting their 2023 Debutante Cotillion this week.

This event presents scholarships to young women in West Tennessee’s high schools. The event will be held at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

At the event, guests can enjoy food and live entertainment from Alexandria Carney, an 11th grader from Jackson Central-Merry Early College High and Daniel McClain.

Right now, the tickets that include food are sold out. However, door tickets for balcony seating will be $15.

“I want them to know that they’re going to have a wonderful time. We have really good entertainment. So if they choose to come, it’s going to be a fantastic event,” said Deborah Montague, the President of Nu Sigma Chapter, Sigma Gamma Rho.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday.

