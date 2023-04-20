Birth Choice hosts fundraising banquet

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Birth Choice Clinic held a special event Thursday night.

It’s their annual “Celebrating God’s Goodness” fundraising banquet.

The banquet benefits the Birth Choice clinic’s ministry to women and men facing unexpected pregnancies in Madison and Gibson counties, as well as their mobile clinic ministry that serves five additional counties across West Tennessee.

Birth Choice offers free pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, and much more.

“We have free parenting classes that allow them to earn mommy money to spend in our resource room. And they can get tons of formula and diapers and clothes and furniture. And we just started a new social services department that allows us to help people sign up for TennCare because that is a very complicated process,” said Tiffany Dawson, the Director of Development for Birth Choice.

President of the Family Research Council, Tony Perkins, was the keynote speaker for the event.

Birth Choice’s goal was to raise $200,000 through the event since they don’t charge for any of their services and run solely on donations.

