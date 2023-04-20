Danny Ray Thomas, age 71, a resident of Covington, TN, passed away on

Monday, April 17, 2023. Danny was born on July 21, 1951, in Jackson, TN to George and Anne Belle Thomas. He worked for FedEx. He loved his family very much and especially his beloved grandchildren. He enjoyed his dogs and fishing.

He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Terri Thomas; one son, Michael Wayne Thomas; one stepson, Michael Everette Smith; one daughter, Dana Shoops; two stepdaughters, Laura Washington and Kori Baker; two brothers, Billy Thomas and Jimmy Thomas; two sisters, Juanita Woodard and Margie Starnes; 13 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George Lee Thomas, Sr. and Anne Belle Neely Thomas; one brother, George Thomas; and one grandchild, Graham Smith.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. All arrangements are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.