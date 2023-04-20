Emma Joy Thomas Chumley, age 89, passed away at her home with her family by her side on Sunday, April 16, 2023. A Zoom online Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, 3 Nichols Drive, Humboldt, TN beginning at 3:00 P.M. via www.lexiechumleymemorial.com, ID number 85237737337, code 12 14 33.

She was born on December 14, 1933, in Troy, TN to the late Robert Thomas and Grace Stephens Thomas. She was an avid quilter and seamstress. She loved to garden and share her quilts and canning with others. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years: Lexie William Chumley; three brothers: William Eugene Thomas, Halbert Lee Thomas, Robert Junior (Buck) Thomas; two sisters: Mary Grace Thomas Tolbert Moore, Martha Nell Thomas Bott; one son in law: Trampas Wayne Matney.

She is survived by one sister: Shirley Ann Thomas Sleep Couzens; four children: Theresa Chumley Stockwell (Lee), Randy Chumley, Debby Chumley Matney, Deloris (Dee) Chumley Eaton (David); She leaves nine grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

