Female body found in Hardin County, authorities seek ID

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Local authorities are seeking help in identifying a dead body.

The body of a deceased female was discovered in Hardin County, the Sheriff’s Department Confirms.

She’s described as white with dark hair, possibly middle aged, and about 5’6″ tall. She has no apparent tattoos, marks or scars, and was wearing camouflage jogging pants and a red flannel print hoodie.

The Sheriff’s Department notes that the woman authorities are trying to ID will have been missing for at least one week or longer, and although she was discovered in Hardin County, she could be from anywhere outside the area.

They say the current area of focus includes Hardin County, Northern Mississippi and Northern Alabama.

Her cause of death is not immediately available.

Anyone with information that could assist is asked to contact Hardin County Sherrif’s Department Sgt. Investigator Jeremy Hulen at (731) 925-3377.

You can also submit an anonymous tip via Nixle.

