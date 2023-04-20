Glow Out 5K lights up the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Kirkland Cancer Center’s Glow Out 5K kicked off in the Hub City Thursday night.

Glow Out 5K lights up the Hub City

Glow Out 5K lights up the Hub City

Glow Out 5K lights up the Hub City

Glow Out 5K lights up the Hub City

The race began at the cancer center with about 150 participants, who were prepared to light up the night in their glow in the dark shirts.

Though awards were handed out for the best runners in each age group, Executive Director Gina Myracle said the race is about so much more.

“It’s about cancer awareness. It’s about people getting together, getting out running, walking, doing healthy activity. But yet putting faces to cancer, people touched by cancer,” Myracle said.

The Glow Out 5K was held to benefit the American Cancer Society.

Find more local news here.