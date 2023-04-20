John Phillip Thompson

John Phillip Thompson, age 54 of Paris, TN passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at his residence. His body is to be cremated and no services are scheduled at this time.

John Thompson was born October 8, 1968 in Paris, TN to the late Jerry Franklin Thompson and the late Lois Lee Thompson. He is survived by daughter, Sara (Matthew) Ohlman of Atlanta, GA; son Payton Thompson of Paris, TN; sister, Lisa (Bill) Pittman of Tarpon Springs, FL; two brothers: Frank Thompson, Jr., of Tarpon Springs, FL and Ron Thompson of Muscle Shoals, AL; and brother-in-law, Mickey Billingsley of Paris, TN.

Besides his parents, John was also preceded in death by a sister, Lori Rene Billingsley on October 11, 2021.