Kirkland Cancer Center receives donation from Milan Masonic Lodge

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local fraternal organization held an event to raise funds to help those who are battling cancer.

The Milan Masonic Lodge made a donation to the Kirkland Cancer Center with the funds raised from their ham sale earlier this month.

Elizabeth Newman, the marketing and community outreach manager, says the center is extremely grateful for their hard work and support.

The donation of $2,500 will go towards the patient needs fund, which helps provide transportation to get patients to and from treatment, as well as medications and other needs.

“Everyone I know has been touched by cancer in some form,” said Tim Curry, Master, Milan Masonic Lodge No. 191. “I, myself, had suffered with salivary gland cancer and Kirkland’s helped me through it. My lodge is grateful and agreed that we should help Kirkland and other people.”

Curry says the lodge plans on hosting another ham sale before Easter next year, and will continue donating to the Kirkland Cancer Center with the funds raised.

