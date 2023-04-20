Lois Nadine Sims Elizondo, age 91 of Paris, TN passed away Monday, April 17, 2023, at her residence. Her funeral service will be 2:00 PM Sunday, April 23, 2023, at McEvoy Funeral Home, 507 W. Washington Street in Paris, with Dr. Jerry Massey of First Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be after 11:00 AM Sunday at McEvoy Funeral Home prior to the service. Pallbearers will be Ryan & Brent Elizondo, Marty Brooks, Jim Halford, Brent Harris, and Donny Blackwell.

Lois Nadine Sims Elizondo was born July 19, 1931, in Charleston, TN to the late Roscoe Owen Sims and the late Leila Mathis Sims. On July 19, 1953, she married Evaristo G. Elizondo and he preceded her in death on November 2, 1989.

Lois was an active member of First Baptist Church where she taught FIDELIS. She was the co-owner of Kay’s Steak House.

Lois is survived by two daughters: Kathy (Tommy) Cox of BelVerde, TX, and Rhonda (Brent) Harris of Paris, TN; two sons: Chuck (Landa) Elizondo and David Elizondo all of Paris, TN; grandchildren: Josh (Rosalie) Cox of San Antonio, TX, John (Emily) Cox of New Braunfels, TX, Ryan Elizondo of Paris, TN, Brent Elizondo of Waverly, TN, Paige (Jim) Halford of Knoxville, TN, Kristin (Marty) Brooks of Hiram, GA, Brittany Elizondo of Bessemer, AL, and Avery, Eva, & Jake Hatcher all of Paris, TN; ten great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Lois was also preceded in death by three sisters: Loree Sims Williams, Beth Sims Mauldin, and her identical twin sister, Louise Sims Blackwell; and five brothers: Ivery Sims, George Sims, Dudley Sims, Chesley Sims, and Leo Sims.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 313 North Poplar Street, Paris, TN 38242.