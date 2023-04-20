Mugshots : Madison County : 4/18/23 – 4/19/23
-
Abraham Medina
Abraham Medina: Aggravated assault
-
Andre Rockett
Andre Rockett: Violation of probation
-
Calvin Burton
Calvin Burton: Failure to appear
-
Eddie Wade
Eddie Wade: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II drug violations
-
Jonathan King
Jonathan King: Failure to appear
-
-
Kristen Plunkett
Kristen Plunkett: Violation of probation
-
Lekehven Yarbrough
Lekehven Yarbrough: Failure to appear
-
Martreon Long
Martreon Long: Aggravated burglary, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon
-
Meghann Lane
Meghann Lane: Driving on revoked/suspended license
-
Octavius Gillespie
Octavius Gillespie: Driving on revoked/suspended license
-
-
Tarvis Hill
Tarvis Hill: Violation of parole
-
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/18/23 and 7 a.m. on 4/19/23.
Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.