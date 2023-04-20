Mugshots : Madison County : 4/18/23 – 4/19/23

Abraham Medina Abraham Medina: Aggravated assault

Andre Rockett Andre Rockett: Violation of probation

Calvin Burton Calvin Burton: Failure to appear

Eddie Wade Eddie Wade: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II drug violations

Jonathan King Jonathan King: Failure to appear



Kristen Plunkett Kristen Plunkett: Violation of probation

Lekehven Yarbrough Lekehven Yarbrough: Failure to appear

Martreon Long Martreon Long: Aggravated burglary, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Meghann Lane Meghann Lane: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Octavius Gillespie Octavius Gillespie: Driving on revoked/suspended license



Tarvis Hill Tarvis Hill: Violation of parole

Timothy Akines Timothy Akines: Burglary

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/18/23 and 7 a.m. on 4/19/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.