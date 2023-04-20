Peggy Liscomb Adams passed to her eternal life April 18th at her residence surrounded by her loving family. A longtime Paris resident, she was born to Oscar and Lottie Liscomb on July 24, 1935, in Gleason, TN. She married Dr. Robert D. Adams on May 8, 1954. They were married for 66 years before his death on July 2, 2020. One sister, Kaye Leonard, preceded her in death. Peggy was an active member of First Baptist Church serving as president of her Sunday School Class for years. She served the community as a volunteer at schools, sports groups, church organizations, Quota Club and Habitat for Humanity. Peggy’s joy and delight were her daughter, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by a daughter, Wendi Adams Lundberg (Dr. Andrew): grandchildren Sloan Anderson (Dane), Blain Lundberg (Christian), Harrison Lundberg (Alma), Margaret Lundberg and Claire Buettner: three great grandchildren Robert Carter Anderson, Miller Lundberg Anderson and Robert Collins Lundberg. She is also survived by a sister, Patricia Washam. Services will be private. In Lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital and Operation Christmas Child via First Baptist Church in Paris.