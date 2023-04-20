Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for revamped field

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Freed-Hardeman University over the weekend.

The ceremony marked the opening of the Five Wells Field, which has been undergoing improvement for years thanks to Steve and Judy Wells.

“The partnership Steve and Judy Wells have forged with our baseball program over the years has allowed us to transform our baseball facility into one of the nicest in the country,” Jonathan Estes, athletic director and former FHU baseball coach, said. “They have helped to turn ‘The Swamp’ into the Taj Mahal.” Speaking of the relationships forged and the growth and development of players, Estes continued, “I think Five Wells Field is where God does some of His most important work.”

Upgrades at the field include construction of Dan Kirkland Wells Field House, additional bleachers, and the installation of a turf playing surface.

The ceremony was held on Saturday, April 15.

