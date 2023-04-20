Ricky Thomas Ford passed away April 19, 2023 at his home in Henry, Tennessee. Ricky was born in Henry County, Tennessee to Harold and Lyndell Knott Ford of Mansfield, Tennessee. He is survived by his wife, Anita Peale Ford; daughters, Magen (Luis) Macias and Emily Ford (Chase Taylor); grandchildren, Maria Fernanda, Natalie, Antony and Mateo Macias; his trusty pup and sidekick, Rustus; grand dogs, Luna, Ozzy, Opie and Lzzy; sisters, Linda Hamlin of Henry and Brenda Sexton of McKenzie; many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews as well.

Besides his parents, Ricky was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Lloyd (Billy) and Lois Peale; brother in laws, Harold Ownby, Bob Sexton (Brenda), Lee Roy Hamlin (Linda); nephew Jeff Hamlin, and great nephew Jeffrey Trey Hamlin.

Ricky worked in construction off and on most of his life, building and remodeling several houses, businesses, and churches in and around Henry County. He worked for Coca-Cola Co. in Paris. Then, after almost 18 years with the Henry County Sheriff’s Department, he went on to retire in October 2018.

After his retirement, Ricky was always building something or working on a project. He had multiple hobbies, some of which included restoring his ‘82 Toyota pickup, going to car shows to show off his ‘96 Chevy Silverado, and forging knives. He was Church of Christ by faith, loved his family, and would never hesitate to help anyone in need.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Monday, April 24, 2023, at McEvoy Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Wimberley officiating. Burial will follow in Johnson Chapel Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Sunday, April 23, from 4:00-7:00 PM at McEvoy Funeral Home and again after 11:00 AM Monday, prior to the service at 2:00. Anyone who would like to, feel free to drive your classic car in the funeral procession.

Pallbearers include Kevin Hamlin, Ryan Hamlin, Jonathan Wood, Bryant Peale, Troy Bruce and Andy Kent. Honorary pallbearers include Luis Macias, Chase Taylor, Milton Peale and Randy Peale.

The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Henry County Sheriff’s Department Animal Shelter, PO Box 639, Paris, TN 38242 or the Grace Life Church building fund, c/o: Bryant Peale, 1855 Jones Bend Road, Paris, TN 38242