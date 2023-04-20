Shaved ice stand changes locations, adds storefront downtown

JACKSON, Tenn. — Things just got a little sweeter in the Hub City.

Offering gourmet shaved ice in a variety of flavors, Seb’s Shaved Ice could formerly be found near North Side High School along North Highland.

However, the local food stand recently made two big announcements.

Seb’s will be moving to a new location at 2891 Highway 45 Bypass, right in front of Jackson Clinic North, with the opening date set for Friday, April 28.

In addition to the new location, a temporary storefront will also be offered downtown for the summer.

Owners announced they have partnered with theLOCAL, located at 202 West Lafayette Street, and will be open on Fridays and Saturdays beginning May 6.

Seb’s first day downtown will coincide with the West Tennessee Farmer’s Market, as well the upcoming Vintage Makers Music and Arts Festival.

SEE ALSO: Food Truck Spotlight: Seb’s Shaved Ice