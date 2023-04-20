Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of scam

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scam.

The sheriff’s office said, via Facebook, that they received complaints of person calling themselves Deputy Marcus Hopper, saying there are warrants for the victim’s arrest.

The sheriff’s office says the scam caller used “real life names and answers.” However, the sheriff’s office says that, to their knowledge, no money or personal information was requested by the scammer.

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office asks that if you receive a similar call, verify the number by reaching out to their office at (731) 364-5454.

