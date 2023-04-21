420 Hemp Festival to be held Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Cannabis supporters are expected to flood the streets of downtown for a special event.

The annual Jackson, Tennessee Hemp Festival will be held in downtown Jackson. It will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, ending at 4:20 p.m.

At the event, you can expect to find food vendors, four live bands, giveaways, and a “paint and puff” even at Grounded Plant.

There will also be an interactive process available that will allow those in attendance to check their voter registration and email legislators right there to request cannabis support.

Over 1,000 people were in attendance at the hemp festival last year, and organizers are hoping for an even bigger turnout this year.

“Cannabis support is largely stigmatized in our culture and we want to break those barriers. We invite everyone to come down and get educated on how to use these products daily in your life. We have quite a few vendors that will give you tons of information and how you can incorporate it into your life for benefit,” said Kindall Thomas.

The hemp festival was developed to support the hemp and CBD industry across West Tennessee and to bring focus to cannabis bills going through legislation.

It will be at 208 North Liberty Street.

