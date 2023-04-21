Lost • Jackson, TN
Lost – Pheobe
Pet Info
|I am reporting a pet that was
|Lost
|Date Lost/Found
|04/18/2023
|City where pet was Lost/Found
|Jackson
|Intersection or Closest Road where pet was Lost/Found
|Kinnewick Cove
|Pet’s Name (if known)
|Phoebe
|Type of Pet (Dog, Cet, etc.)
|Cat
|Breed of Pet
|Cat
|Gender
|Female
|Age of Pet
|Young Adult
|Size of Pet
|Small (0-20 lbs)
|Pet was (check all that apply)
|
- No Collar
- Not Microchipped
|Color/Markings
|All black
|Any additional information you’d like to add?
|Sweet cat. Answers to phoebe or pheebs
Contact Info
|Name
|Kathleen Hamrick
|Phone
|(618) 214-9155
|Email
|kathleen.hamrick@gmail.com
