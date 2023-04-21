Family wants answers after man found barely alive on roadside

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A family is wanting answers after a man was found barely alive on the side of the road.

Sometime this week, Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper discovered a man on Pine Knob Road in Henderson County. The man was unresponsive with severe injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The man has been identified as Derek Glass, a resident of Lexington. According to the family of Glass, they were not called about what happened until Tuesday.

Banca Jackson, the sister of Glass, is demanding answers and said that something needs to done.

“There is no active investigation on what happened to my brother. He is, right now, fighting for his life on life support,” Jackson said.

Jackson expressed what she thinks happened to her brother.

“I was told from the Lexington Police Department that my brother jumped out of a moving vehicle. That is not true. My brother was severely beaten and left on the side of the road,” Jackson said.

Jackson said that she has been told by locals of the city that three individuals were involved.

“We want to know exactly what happened. So again, from what we know, three individuals, local individuals, and we know their names. We were told that they were involved in beating my brother. Basically, attempted murder,” Jackson said.

We reached out to local law enforcement for comment, but have not received a response at this time.

If you have any information on what happened to Glass, you can call the Tennessee Highway Patrol at (731) 423-6635.

Find more local news here.