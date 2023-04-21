Local chamber hosts open house

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County African American Chamber of Commerce hosted an open house on Friday.

The objective of the chamber is to help new and existing African American-owned businesses reach their potential.

The chamber uses resources to connect business owners with major corporations, community leaders, and other business owners so that they can learn, grow and network for greater economic development and success.

The Jackson-Madison County African American Chamber of Commerce also hosts an entrepreneurial program for young people across West Tennessee.

The Follow Me Into Business Youth Development and Job Readiness program is designed to train middle and high school students for success in the business world.

The chamber also introduced those in attendance to their new executive director, Don A. McCorry, who spoke on his plans to continue to promote and expand the organization.

“We want let people know that we exist. We want to let people know that there is another opportunity to provide knowledge, empowerment, information about funding, growth, advertising within your business. Our job is to give you all the resources and the tools that we can give you in order for you to succeed to help you grow,” McCorry said.

The Jackson-Madison County African American Chamber of Commerce also hosted an entrepreneurial program for young people across West Tennessee, as well as a STEM program.

Find more local news here.