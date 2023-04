McCaig’s Movie Mayhem: Evil Dead Rise

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News’ very own Eli McCaig is here with a review of Warner Bros Pictures’ and New Line Cinema’s Evil Dead Rise.

A reunion between two estranged sisters gets cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.

The movie is available in theaters.

