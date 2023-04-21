Mugshots : Madison County : 4/19/23 – 4/21/23
-
Samantha Hayes
Samantha Hayes: Driving on revoked/suspended license
-
Robert Chesser
Robert Chesser: Retaliation for a past action, vandalism
-
Amber Brockie
Amber Brockie: Violation of community corrections
-
Angel Barnes
Angel Barnes: Violation of community corrections
-
Anita Shivers
Anita Shivers: Violation of probation
-
-
Billy Cupp
Billy Cupp: Violation of conditions of community supervision
-
Christopher Heavener
Christopher Heavener: Violation of order of protection
-
Darius Powell
Darius Powell: Stalking, assault
-
Denzel Mercer
Denzel Mercer: Aggravated domestic assault
-
Deshawn Womack
Deshawn Womack: Violation of community corrections
-
-
Dexter Cottrell
Dexter Cottrell: Schedule II drug violations
-
Jabari Bond
Jabari Bond: Theft under $999, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license
-
Jaylon Tucker
Jaylon Tucker: Violation of order of protection
-
Lailey Strange
Lailey Strange: Simple domestic assault
-
Leslie Brown
Leslie Brown: Violation of probation, harrassment
-
-
Marissa Joy
Marissa Joy: Failure to appear
-
Mark Williams
Mark Williams: Contempt of court, stalking, violation of order of protection
-
Michael Bills
Michael Bills: Schedule II drug violations, failure to appear
-
Nicklaus Duncan
Nicklaus Duncan: Violation of probation, violation of community corrections
-
Samuel Jones
Samuel Jones: Violation of probation
-
-
Sandro Crespo
Sandro Crespo: Aggravated assault
-
Thomas Mayhew
Thomas Mayhew: Sex offender registry violations, violation of conditions of community supervision
-
William Hurley
William Hurley: Failure to appear
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/19/23 and 7 a.m. on 4/21/23.
Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.