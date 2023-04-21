Mugshots : Madison County : 4/19/23 – 4/21/23

Samantha Hayes Samantha Hayes: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Robert Chesser Robert Chesser: Retaliation for a past action, vandalism

Amber Brockie Amber Brockie: Violation of community corrections

Angel Barnes Angel Barnes: Violation of community corrections

Anita Shivers Anita Shivers: Violation of probation



Billy Cupp Billy Cupp: Violation of conditions of community supervision

Christopher Heavener Christopher Heavener: Violation of order of protection

Darius Powell Darius Powell: Stalking, assault

Denzel Mercer Denzel Mercer: Aggravated domestic assault

Deshawn Womack Deshawn Womack: Violation of community corrections



Dexter Cottrell Dexter Cottrell: Schedule II drug violations

Jabari Bond Jabari Bond: Theft under $999, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

Jaylon Tucker Jaylon Tucker: Violation of order of protection

Lailey Strange Lailey Strange: Simple domestic assault

Leslie Brown Leslie Brown: Violation of probation, harrassment



Marissa Joy Marissa Joy: Failure to appear

Mark Williams Mark Williams: Contempt of court, stalking, violation of order of protection

Michael Bills Michael Bills: Schedule II drug violations, failure to appear

Nicklaus Duncan Nicklaus Duncan: Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

Samuel Jones Samuel Jones: Violation of probation



Sandro Crespo Sandro Crespo: Aggravated assault

Thomas Mayhew Thomas Mayhew: Sex offender registry violations, violation of conditions of community supervision

William Hurley William Hurley: Failure to appear

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/19/23 and 7 a.m. on 4/21/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.