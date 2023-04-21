Naming ceremony held at local community college

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A local community college hosted a naming ceremony.

Dr. Carl Christian Andersen Hall

Friday, Dyersburg State Community College held a building naming ceremony for their Activities Building, now named the Dr. Carl Christian Andersen Hall.

Andersen became the second president on July 1 of 1981. Under the Andersen administration, Dyersburg State became the fastest growing educational institution in Tennessee and enrollment grew by 40%.

Improvements were made in instructional technology, computer support, and community involvement.

