National Vaccination Day set for Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Stay Well Community Health initiative is making a stop in Jackson.

Nationwide Vaccination Day is Saturday, April 22. The Stay Well Community Health Initiative is designed to bring health-related resources to Black communities.

Nationwide Vaccination Day was recently announced in 21 cities across the country. It’s in partnership with the “We Can Do This” COVID-19 public education campaign.

The event will offer free COVID-19 vaccines and health resources.

“You need a primary COVID vaccine booster? Want to have access to some health resources or some health care professionals? This is for you. We would love to see the community come out and support us,” said Kimberly Jones, the President of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Gamma Alpha Omega.

Saturday’s event will be at Taylor Medical Center located at 460 North Parkway in Jackson. It will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

