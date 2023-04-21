Partnership aims to make library card access easier

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local students are getting more options when it comes to reading.

The Jackson-Madison County School System has partnered with the Jackson-Madison County Library to make it easier for students to get library cards, which provide more access to library materials.

Student at Thelma Barker Elementary School were the first to receive their cards on Friday, using their student lunch numbers.

Chief Academic Officer, Tiffany Spight said this is an important time for students to be getting their library cards.

“Soon, it will be summer time and we want to keep our students reading during the summer. So it gives them access to those books during the summer time. They can go in, check books in and out,” Spight said.

The library cards are part of a three phase program between the school system and library that started with the school system registering for Sora, or Students Online Reading App. That app allows students to access the Jackson-Madison County Library’s ebook collection.

“Once a lot of the kids have those cards, we’re going to start a courier to the schools and the kids can go online, reserve a book, and it will be delivered to them at their school,” said Dinah Harris, the Director of the Jackson-Madison County Library.

If your child attends a Jackson-Madison County School and you would like for them to receive a public library card, you can register for your child on the school system’s website.

