Sorority hosts Debutante Cotillion for local students

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Nu Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho hosted their 2023 Debutante Cotillion on Friday.











At the event, young women from high schools across West Tennessee were presented with scholarships.

The event was held at the Carl Perkins Civic Center, where those in attendance enjoyed food and live entertainment from Alexandria Carney, an 11th grader from Jackson Central-Merry Early College High and Daniel McClain.

The sorority has been presenting scholarships to young women across the area since 1952.

Find more local news here.