Two arrested for allegedly selling meth out of motel rooms

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Thursday, law enforcement searched two rooms at a local motel.

The West Tennessee Drug Task Force posted to Facebook on Friday, saying that two rooms at the Emerald Inn in Dyersburg were searched as part of an investigation that revealed that methamphetamine was being sold and stored there.

They say when agents entered the first room, a man was arrested after allegedly attempting to flush a bag of meth down the toilet, but was unsuccessful.

In the second room, the task force says they found one man with a plastic sack containing large shards of meth.

The task force says scales and baggies were found in each room, and both men were charged with felony drug charges.

One of the men is also facing a felony tampering with evidence charge.

The operation was a joint effort by the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

